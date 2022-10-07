JOHN PETRUCCI Performs Live With Former DREAM THEATER Bandmate MIKE PORTNOY For The First Time In 12 Years; Fan-Filmed Video Available

Guitarist John Petrucci, founder of progressive metal giants Dream Theater, kicked off his first-ever headlining solo tour of North America on October 5th in Providence, RI. It was the first time in 12 years he and former Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy had performed live together. Fan-filmed video is available below.

Sonic Perspectives correspondent, Robert Cavuoto, spoke to Petrucci for an in-depth discussion about the tour, what it will be like to play with Mike Portnoy, how long the trio will need to get up to speed for the tour, and how he makes an instrumental guitar driven concert exciting for fans. Watch below:

Last weekend, Portnoy checked in with the following update: "Been immersing myself (re)learning all of the music for JP’s tour… it’s gonna be quite the shred fest! There’ll be more noodling than a hibachi restaurant! It’s really A LOT of notes and quite the evening of instruMENTAL music. For those of you that haven’t revisited Terminal Velocity in a while, since it’s 2020 release, it’s time to give that baby a spin again to get ready for these shows. Can’t believe we’re finally gonna get to play these songs almost 2 years later!!

Confirmed dates:

October

12 - Count Basie Center for the Arts - Red Bank, NJ

13 - The Town Hall - New York, NY

14 - Keswick Theatre - Glenside, PA

15 - Lincoln Theatre - Washington, DC

17 - The National - Richmond, VA

19 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

20 - The CMA Theater - Nashville, TN

21 - Charleston Music Hall - Charleston, SC

22 - Capitol Theatre - Clearwater, FL

23 - Hard Rock Live Orlando - Orlando, FL

26 - House of Blues New Orleans - New Orleans, LA

27 - Charline McCombs Empire Theatre - San Antonio, TX

28 - Stafford Centre - Stafford, TX

29 - Tower Theatre - Oklahoma City, OK

30 - The Factory In Deep Ellum - Dallas, TX

November

2 - Celebrity Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

3 - The Magnolia - El Cajon, CA

4 - Ace Hotel - Los Angeles, CA

5 - House of Blues Anaheim - Anaheim, CA

7 - Palace Of Fine Arts Theatre - San Francisco, CA

12 - Pantages Theatre - Minneapolis, MN

13 - The Vic Theatre - Chicago, IL

14 - Pabst Theater - Milwaukee, WI

16 - House of Blues Cleveland - Cleveland, OH

17 - The Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON