JOHNNY O’NEIL Premieres “Snake In The Grass” Video

Truth Or Dare is the blazing new solo debut from guitarist Johnny O’Neil, co-founder and main- stay of the Minnesota legendary hard rock band Dare Force. It’s muscular, guitar-driven rock with a powerful foundation supplied by drummer Joachim Baecker, as well as a guest appearance by UFO’s original keyboardist Danny Peyronel. Both O’Neil and Baecker are no strangers to the Midwest music scene, and have finally joined forces to lay down a new set of refreshing rock ‘n’ roll. BraveWords is premiering the video for new track, “Snake In The Grass”; watch below!

Engineer and co-producer Brian Bart (a Midwest legend in his own right and co-founder of Dare Force along with O’Neil) has delivered a crisp, clean recording that fully captures O’Neil’s blistering guitar work. Truth Or Dare features nine tracks including the single “Snake In The Grass,”, “Temple”, “World Run Amuck”, and The Beatles’ classic “Revolution”.

Purchase / stream the album at this location.

Band Members:

Johnny O’Neil - all lead and harmony vocals, all guitars (Lead, Slide, Acoustic, Bass)

Joachim Baecker - drums and percussion

Guest Artists:

Danny Peyronel - Hammond B-3 organ and piano (“Down And Round,” Temple,” “Revolution”)

Mark Miller - drums (“Tell Me What You Think You Know”)