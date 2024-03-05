JON ANDERSON And THE BAND GEEKS Announce First Two Legs Of 2024 North American "YES Epics, Classics, And More" Tour
March 5, 2024, an hour ago
Following the overwhelming success of their 2023 tour, Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks today announce the first 22 shows of the 2024 “YES Epics, Classics, And More” tour.
The tour begins on May 30 at the State Theatre in New Brunswick, NJ. Like the 2023 tour, the set list will contain numerous YES songs from all stages of the band’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame career that feature Jon as their lead vocalist and songwriter. The tour also promises the introduction of new material created by Jon and The Band Geeks.
Jon and the Band Geeks are currently putting the finishing touches on a brand new nine track CD, set for release in late summer with a first single and video targeted for release in late June. Tour dates below
Tour dates:
May
30 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre
June
1 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen PAC
3 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Center Theatre
6 - Albany, NY - Hart Theatre
8 - Hammondsport, NY - Point of The Bluff Concert Pavilion
13 - Chicago, IL - Copernicus
15 - St. Louis, MO
18 - Greensburg, PA - Palace Theater
20 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre
22 - Concord, NH - Capitol Center for the Arts
25 - Boston, MA - Shubert Theatre
27 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse
July
21 - Patchogue, NY - Great South Bay Music Festival
24 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium*
27 - Peachtree City, GA - Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheatre
30 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater*
August
2 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater*
4 - La Vista, NE - The Astro Outdoors*
7 - Waite Park, MN - The Ledge Amphitheater*
10 - Denver, CO - Paramount
14 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre
16 - Thousand Oaks, CA - Thousand Oaks Performing Arts Center
* with Special Guests The Return of Emerson, Lake & Palmer