JON ANDERSON And THE BAND GEEKS Announce First Two Legs Of 2024 North American "YES Epics, Classics, And More" Tour

Following the overwhelming success of their 2023 tour, Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks today announce the first 22 shows of the 2024 “YES Epics, Classics, And More” tour.

The tour begins on May 30 at the State Theatre in New Brunswick, NJ. Like the 2023 tour, the set list will contain numerous YES songs from all stages of the band’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame career that feature Jon as their lead vocalist and songwriter. The tour also promises the introduction of new material created by Jon and The Band Geeks.

Jon and the Band Geeks are currently putting the finishing touches on a brand new nine track CD, set for release in late summer with a first single and video targeted for release in late June. Tour dates below

Tour dates:

May

30 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre

June

1 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen PAC

3 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Center Theatre

6 - Albany, NY - Hart Theatre

8 - Hammondsport, NY - Point of The Bluff Concert Pavilion

13 - Chicago, IL - Copernicus

15 - St. Louis, MO

18 - Greensburg, PA - Palace Theater

20 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre

22 - Concord, NH - Capitol Center for the Arts

25 - Boston, MA - Shubert Theatre

27 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

July

21 - Patchogue, NY - Great South Bay Music Festival

24 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium*

27 - Peachtree City, GA - Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheatre

30 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater*

August

2 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater*

4 - La Vista, NE - The Astro Outdoors*

7 - Waite Park, MN - The Ledge Amphitheater*

10 - Denver, CO - Paramount

14 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

16 - Thousand Oaks, CA - Thousand Oaks Performing Arts Center

* with Special Guests The Return of Emerson, Lake & Palmer