JON ANDERSON AND THE BAND GEEKS Premier "Counties And Countries" Music Video; True Album Out Now

After months of anticipation, the debut album from Jon Anderson And The Band Geeks, True, is released today. The nine-song album, produced by Jon and Richie Castellano, is the album YES fans worldwide have been waiting for since Jon’s departure from the band in 2008.

The album’s centerpieces are two epic tracks, the 16 and a half minute “Once Upon A Dream” and the nearly 10 minute “Counties And Countries”. To celebrate today’s release, the group have released a video for “Counties And Countries”. The video was created by Jon's co-producer and Band Geek member Richie Castellano and Jon’s long-time videographer Michael Byrne.

Watch the video below, and order True here.

Tracklisting:

"True Messenger"

"Shine On"

"Counties And Countries"

"Build Me An Ocean"

"Still A Friend"

"Make It Right"

"Realization Part Two"

"Once Upon A Dream"

"Thank God"

"Counties And Countries" video:

"True Messenger" video:

"Shine On" video:

Jon and The Band Geeks commence Leg 3 of their summer tour on September 11 in Beverly, Mass. All remaining dates are below:

Tour dates:

September

11 - Beverly, MA - Cabot Theatre

13 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

15 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

19 - Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre *

21 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theatre *

25 - New London, CT - Garde Arts Center

27 - Staten Island, NY - St George Theatre *

* with Special Guests The Return of Emerson, Lake & Palmer