JON BON JOVI Reveals How FRANK SINATRA Inspired His Greatest Hit - "New Jersey's Most Famous Export"; Apple Music Essentials Video Streaming

In the new episode of Apple Music Essentials, Jon Bon Jovi connects with Zane Lowe to share the stories behind his greatest rock hits with songs like “Livin’ On A Prayer", “Bad Medicine”, “Always”, “It’s My Life”, “American Reckoning”, and more.

Watch the video below, and listen to Bon Jovi Essentials on Apple Music, here.

Jon Bon Jovi recently gave fans an early holiday gift with the release of three holiday songs: “Christmas All Over Again", “Fairytale Of New York”, and “If I Get Home On Christmas Day”, available on all streaming and digital platforms.

Recorded this fall to cap off the 2020 holiday season, the song’s accompanying music videos can be seen exclusively by members of the “The JBJ Experience”, which also features outtakes and never-before-seen content, here.

Listen to all three songs below: