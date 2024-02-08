JON BON JOVI To Open Lower Broadway Bar In Nashville

According to Nashville Lifestyles, Jon Bon Jovi is opening JBJ's Nashville, a honky-tonk bar in the city's Lower Broadway.

Located at 405 Broadway, the multi-level venue is expected to open in the spring. With five floors and two rooftop spaces, JBJ's Nashville will tower over Broadway as the tallest and second largest bar by square footage, boasting 37,000-square-feet. The building's design aligns with the city's Broadway Historic Preservation Overlay, and has entrances on both Broadway and 4th Avenue.

Jon Bon Jovi comments: "We’re looking forward to having a place in Nashville that we call home. When Big Plan Holdings and the team of Josh and Tara Joseph asked us if we were interested, it wasn’t because we were just another rock band, it was because we are a band with deep roots in Nashville. We have had wonderful times in Nashville recording several albums and working with some of the finest people in all the music business. I can’t wait to toast all of Broadway and get to know our neighbors!"

Jon Bon Jovi was recently honoured as the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year at the 33rd annual Person Of The Year benefit gala. Check out a Q&A reel from the event below.