JON BON JOVI’s Mother CAROL BONGIOVI Passes Away At 83

Jon Bon Jovi's mother, Carol A. Bongiovi, has passed away at 83 years of age.

Carol died on Tuesday, July 9, three days short of her 84th birthday, at Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch, N.J., PEOPLE confirms.

"Our mother was a force to be reckoned with, her spirit and can-do attitude shaped this family. She will be greatly missed," Bon Jovi, 62, told PEOPLE in a statement on behalf of the family.

Aside from being the founder of her son’s eponymous band's fan club, Carol was an entrepreneur operating several businesses. The Erie, Penn. native and Playboy bunny enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1959, where she served her country honorably and met her future husband, John Bongiovi, Sr.

The couple later moved to Sayreville, N.J., where she and her husband raised their family. They later settled in Holmdel, N.J., where she resided until her death.

In early 2021, Bon Jovi released a video for "Story Of Love", from the 2020 album.

A message from the band revealed, "True to the lyrics, the video takes a deeply personal look at songwriter Jon Bon Jovi’s family life, with never-before-revealed family photos and home videos."

Jon Bon Jovi added, "Although I wrote 'Story Of Love' about my family, I hope when people listen to the song and watch the video, they will see themselves and their family."