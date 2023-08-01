JORD To Release Tundra In November

Jord is an atmospheric black metal band with blackgaze and post rock influences founded in 2020 as a one-man project by Jörg. Based in Sweden the inspiration came from northern nature, folk lore, mysticism, a man’s relation to this part of the earth and bands like Alcest, Enslaved, Anathema and Russian Circles.

Two albums were released by Northern Silence Productions, Sol in 2021 and Måne 2022. Jord transformed into a trio in late 2022 and the new demo songs got attention from Hammerheart Records. A few months later a full studio recording of the third album Tundra, in this new band setting, was done.

Tundra tells the stories about ancient gods, dark and terrifying beings from Swedish folk lore mixed with modern day power struggles. There is a sand grain of truth to every story however old it may be. Jord uses these old mythologies to give a hint about today’s problems with authorities, mind control and delusions. But most importantly on how the elite will break and fall when they have pushed us too far.

- Recorded by Micke Andersson in Studio Soundport

- Guest vocals from Ken Romlin (Night Crowned) and Erik Molarin from (Dark, Beseech)

Preorder Tundra here.

Cover artwork painted by Jord:

Tracklisting:

“Mara”

“Själens Död”

“The Fall”

“Vilddjurets Hjärta”

“Snöfödd”

“Kyla”

“Tundra”