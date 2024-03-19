JOURNEY - Deluxe Fan Edition Of Nick DeRiso’s Best-Selling Biography "Worlds Apart" Out Now

The Deluxe Fan Edition of Nick DeRiso’s best-selling book, Journey: Worlds Apart, is here! Featuring exclusive photographs and illustrations in gorgeous full colour, this must-have hardback isn’t just a biography of the band Journey - it’s a backstage pass.

DeRiso, a five-time columnist of the year, conducted more than 50 interviews for Journey: Worlds Apart, delving into every album and every era with Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain, Gregg Rolie, Steve Augeri, Deen Castronovo, and Steve Smith, among others. Combined with extensive charts and a detailed timeline, he’s created the most complete portrait ever of a jam band that evolved from Santana into arena rockers, premier power balladeers and then Rock And Roll Hall Of Famers.

Order here.

Also featured are conversations that DeRiso had with key musical collaborators, producers, video directors, industry experts and band insiders. They include John Waite, Jan Hammer, MTV’s Martha Quinn, San Francisco music journalist Joel Selvin, former Rolling Stone editor David Wild, former Journey members Marco Mendoza and Jeff Scott Soto, Journey road manager Pat Morrow, and longtime album cover illustrator Stanley Mouse, among many others.

Journey: Worlds Apart topped the Amazon chart for biographies of both rock and pop bands multiple times after its original release in December as Journey concluded its 50th year. Nick DeRiso has been named columnist of the year by the Associated Press, the Louisiana Press Association and LSWA; he also oversaw a newspaper section for the USA Today Network that was named Top 10 in the nation by the Associated Press.

Here's what’s been said about the book:

“Believers in Journey’s entire journey should embrace Nick DeRiso’s Journey: Worlds Apart with open arms. This is a compelling deep dive into the rather complicated history of one of the most enduringly beloved bands in rock history.” - David Wild, former Rolling Stone contributing editor

“Journey was amazing in their resilience and it’s hard to say enough about their chops: Steve Perry, he really has a talent that is so extreme, it’s scary. Steve Smith is the world’s baddest white boy on drums. Ross Valory, always there, always dependable—a fabulous bass player with the best sense of humor. Neal Schon, I’m telling you he is the master. For me, there’s nobody who touches Neal. We had the best crew of road men and women ever! Everyone came together because of the determination of Herbie Herbert. Without Herbie, none of this would have ever happened. Journey: Worlds Apart takes fans all the way back. It’s as close to how it was then as you’re ever going to read.” - Pat Morrow, longtime Journey road manager and Nocturne CEO

“From ‘Don’t Stop Believin” to ‘Separate Ways,’ Journey unconsciously wrote the band’s autobiography in their songs. Nick DeRiso’s Journey: Worlds Apart follows that long, strange ‘journey’ from the stage of Woodstock to Trump’s Oval Office in almost granular detail, detailing a long-running battle of the band. A must-read for all Journey fans.” - Joel Selvin, former San Francisco Chronicle music writer

“For a band of its stature and impact, there’s precious little literature out there about Journey. Nick DeRiso’s Journey: Worlds Apart fills that gap in a comprehensive, well, journey through the band’s 50-year-plus career. Packed with up-to-date facts and, most importantly, context, Worlds Apart offers plenty of insight for fans both faithful and casual—going all the way back to its roots in Santana and steering us through the songs and albums, the personalities, the soap opera dynamics, and the determined wherewithal that have kept Journey riding through it all. There’s much more to this band than “Don’t Stop Believin’,” and Worlds Apart gives us all of it.” - Gary Graff, longtime Detroit music critic and author of Alice Cooper At 75