JOURNEY Release New Single "The Way We Used To Be"; Official Music Video Streaming

Journey - who's lineup currently includes singer Arnel Pineda, guitarist Neal Schon, keyboardist Jonathan Cain, bassist Randy Jackson, keyboardist/singer Jason Derlatka, and drummer Narada Michael Walden - have released their new single, "The Way We Used To Be".

Stream the single via your preferred platform here, and watch the official music video for the song below:

Journey recently issued the following update: "We will be performing at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, NV on September 18. Tickets available Friday, June 25th at JourneyMusic.com!"