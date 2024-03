Bassist Juan Croucier, billing himself as "The Other Voice Of Ratt", has announced a handful of solo shows, during which he will perform some of the band's classic songs. Confirmed dates are as follows:

April

5 - Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, IL (with Lynch Mob)

July

25 - Fitzgerald's - San Antonio, TX

26 - Arlington Music Hall - Arlington, TX

27 - Dosey Doe (The Big Barn) - Houston, TX