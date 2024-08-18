JUDAS PRIEST And YouTuber METAL PILGRIM Team Up For "Invincible Shield Of Europe" Fundraiser In Support Of Ukranian Citizens In Need Of Medical Assistance

Rob Halford of Judas Priest and YouTuber Metal Pilgrim are currently conducting a joint fundraiser campaign to raise funds for medical equipment for Ukrainian civilians in the remote deoccupied areas of the country. And for a small donation of just $10, metal fans have a chance of winning Metal God’s glasses Rob Halford has won on Judas Priest’s 50 Heavy Metal Years tour, as well as other metal memorabilia.

The fundraiser campaign, titled "Invincible Shield Of Europe", started in June when Judas Priest and the promoters MadnessLive! invited Metal Pilgrim to visit the Spanish leg of the Judas Priest Invincible Shield Tour, during which the fans had a chance to donate to the cause at the sight of each Judas Priest show in the country, including the Rock Imperium Festival in Cartagena, Spain. The next stage of the campaign, which involves the giveaway prizes, such as Rob Halford’s glasses, signed Invincible Shield vinyl, and Metal God picks kicked off in July and will go on until Rob Halford’s birthday on August 25th, when the winner of the giveaway will be announced.

Yet this will not be the end of the "Invincible Shield Of Europe" fundraiser, as after Judas Priest, metal queen Doro Pesch has also joined the campaign, and more giveaway items will be raffled among those who donate in the coming weeks.

Head to this location to participate in the raffle, or visit metalpilgrim.net for more information and other ways to donate.

Metal Pilgrim: "Let’s together show that the heavy metal community is one of the most loving and caring ones out there, no matter what anyone says!"