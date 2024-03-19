JUDAS PRIEST – Invincible Shield U.S. Chart Positions Revealed

Judas Priest’s new album Invincible Shield has stormed the U.S. charts, earning high positions on multiple charts including:

-#1 on the Hard Music Album Sales Chart

-#1 on the Hard Rock Albums Music Chart

-#2 on the Overall Albums Chart

-#2 on the Digital Albums Chart

-#18 on the Billboard 200 Chart

The metal legends' previous album, 2018's Firepower, debuted at #5 on the Billboard 200.

According to OfficialCharts.com, Judas Priest's new album, Invincible Shield, debuted at #2 on the UK Official Albums Chart, making it their highest-charting album ever.

Up to this point, British Steel - released in 1980 - was the band's highest charting album, having peaked at #4.

Invincible Shield can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Panic Attack"

"The Serpent And The King"

"Invincible Shield"

"Devil In Disguise"

"Gates Of Hell"

"Crown Of Horns"

"As God Is My Witness"

"Trial By Fire"

"Escape From Reality"

"Sons Of Thunder"

"Giants In The Sky"

Deluxe edition bonus tracks:

"Fight Of Your Life"

"Vicious Circle"

"The Lodger"

"Invincible Shield" video:

"Panic Attack" video:

"The Serpent And The King" video:

"Trial By Fire" video: