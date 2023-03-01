JUDAS PRIEST - Limited Edition British Steel Denim Jacket Available Now; Video Preview

March 1, 2023, 42 minutes ago

news heavy metal judas priest

Judas Priest have announced the release of the British Steel Denim Jacket, retailing at $120.00 USD.

Details: Introducing the ultimate symbol of rock and roll rebellion - The Judas Priest British Steel Denim Jacket. Inspired by the iconic album cover, this jacket features razor sharp British Steel patch on the back, classic logo on the front, and artwork printed on the sleeves.  

The Judas Priest British Steel Denim Jacket is available to order here.



