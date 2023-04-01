JUDAS PRIEST Meets ROXETTE Meets WINGER Meets VAN HALEN In "She's Got The Sentinel" Mashup (Video)

Mashup master Bill McClintock has returned with a new mashup, featuring Judas Priest's "The Sentinel" and Roxette's hit "The Look". It also uses snippets from Winger's "Seventeen" and Van Halen's "Mean Street". Enjoy...

