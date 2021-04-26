Just Announced - BON JOVI At The Drive-In

Bon Jovi will kick off the Encore Drive-In Nights 2021 concert series with an exclusive brand-new show premiering on May 22, 2021. The never-before-seen concert will be broadcast at venues around the world, including approximately 300 drive-in and outdoor theaters across the United States, Canada and Ireland, and select indoor cinemas around the globe.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, April 29th at 12PM EST. Learn more at this location.

An exclusive pre-sale for our JBJX Gold & Silver Members begins Wednesday, April 28th at 12PM EST. As part of the pre-sale, you’ll be able take advantage of early bird pricing, which starts at $68 per car, up to six people, while supplies last. JBJX memberships are available here.