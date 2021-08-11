K.K. DOWNING Says TIM "RIPPER" OWENS Saved JUDAS PRIEST - "He Was Our Salvation... We Should Be Eternally Grateful"; Video

KK's Priest, the band comprised of renowned former Judas Priest guitarist, K.K. Downing and former vocalist Tim “Ripper” Owens, will release their album, Sermons Of The Sinner, via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records on October 1.

In a new interview with Chief Editor Yiannis Dolas for Rockpages.gr, K.K. Downing talks about the new band, the new album and new music. With his arsenal filled to the brim with poisonous riffs and his answers aiming against his former bandmates in Priest, he is locked and loaded waiting for the pandemic to clear so he can get back on the road as soon as possible.

Watch the interview below. An excerpt follows:

Rockpages.gr: What is Judas Priest lacking without having original members on board?

K.K. Downing: "Judas Priest is different to me, because I am not in it. To me it finished when I wasn’t there. The band is a different band now and that’s great. But, I am sure there is lots of people who remember the band, the traditional Priest as it was when we were really on fire, storming across the world. I think Richie playing Glenn’s solos from Firepower album is… I don’t know why Andy is not playing any of those parts. I think the two guitars paid off and I miss the solos. Obviously, on this album (Sermons Of The Sinner) there is an abundance of guitar playing, solos and stuff. And I like that and of course I get to play more on this album. I should have played more in Priest. I should have put my foot down and said “Glenn, I need to play more solos, because I can”. So, now I can, which is great. So, I see Richie playing my solos and Glenn’s solos. I know that Andy was a rhythm player in his own band before (he is referring to the band Hell), and I liked that band. I know Kevin was the lead player, but he sustained an injury unfortunately, but I like that band, I think it’s really cool."

Rockpages.gr: How important was it for Judas Priest to replace Rob Halford with Tim “Ripper” Owens?

Downing: "We should be eternally grateful to “Ripper” because he saved the band really. Because, the band was in a mess. Rob left for 14 years. That didn’t seem… from the end of the 1990 until 2004 and Glenn did two solo albums, he did his thing and Rob took our drummer, Scott, with him when he left. So, we didn’t really have a band. When “Ripper” came along we were able to stay alive and keep going, he was our salvation. We should be eternally grateful and we should be eternally proud and grateful of those two albums (Ed, “Jugulator” and “Demolition”) that he helped us to do as well.

KK’s Priest also features Tony Newton (Voodoo Six) on bass, A.J. Mills (Hostile) on guitar and Sean Elg (DeathRiders/Cage) on drums. Original drummer, Les Binks, unfortunately sustained a wrist injury, but will make special guest live appearances when the band tours.

Tracklist:

"Incarnation"

"Hellfire Thunderbolt"

"Sermons Of The Sinner"

"Sacerdote Y Diablo"

"Raise Your Fists"

"Brothers Of The Road"

"Metal Through And Through"

"Wild And Free"

"Hail For The Priest"

"Return Of The Sentinel"

