KADAVAR - Pro-Shot Livestream Video Of Entire Freak Valley Festival 2024 Show Available

Berlin-based rock overlords, Kadavar, peformed at Freak Valley Festival 2024 at AWO-Gelände in Netphen, Germany on June 1st. The show was livestreamed by WDR Rockpalast and can be viewed in its entirety below.

Setlist:

"Forgotten Past"

"Doomsday Machine"

"Come Back Life"

"Living in Your Head"

"Black Sun"

"Into the Wormhole"

"Die Baby Die"

"Fly Among The Stars"

"Purple Sage"

"All Our Thoughts"

"Creature of the Demon"