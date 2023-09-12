KALAMITY KILLS' Debut Features Members Of L.A. GUNS, KORN, CONQUER DIVIDE, And More

Kalamity Kills, the band identity for the music of Jamie Rowe, has announced their self-titled debut album, Kalamity Kills. The album will be released to all digital outlets on September 15. iTunes and Amazon pre-sale are happening now.

Funded by fans via Kickstarter, the album was produced and engineered by multi-instrumentalist Jamey Perrenot in East Nashville, TN. The album features guest appearances from Ray Luzier (Korn), Kiarely Castillo (Conquer Divide), Ace Von Johnson (L.A. Guns), Greg Upchurch (3 Doors Down), Luke Easter (Tourniquet), Julia Lauren Bullock (The Foxies/The Dead Deads), as well as Rowe’s former Guardian bandmate, Tony Palacios.

“I’m beyond stoked to release this album,” says Rowe. “It’s been a long time coming! I’m so proud of the songs and can’t wait for everyone to hear them. From day one, Jamey Perrenot understood what I wanted to do musically and went above and beyond to turn the sounds I heard in my head into reality! Even though Kills is my songs and vision, it wouldn’t be what it is without Jamey.”

Kalamity Kills is an 11-track album that blends hard rock, metal, pop, and electronic rock elements. The album explodes with heavy guitars, pounding drums, and passionate vocals. The songs on Kalamity Kills have themes about the shared human experience: love, loss, pain, self-destruction, hope, and, ultimately, redemption.

“This album is most certainly about my journey through life,” says Rowe. “It’s about the deep valleys and the mountaintop seasons. Raw and unfiltered, it’s a musical story about finding hope in this chaotic world we are living in. It could be anyone’s story, but it is told with my own accent throughout. Musically, it was great to have so many musicians I respect become a part of this record. I like “big” sounding rock and roll like my childhood heroes made! I also threw out the rulebook on debut albums. I included not one, but two reimagined 80s covers, 'What’s On Your Mind (Pure Energy)' (originally by Information Society and featuring Kiarely from Conquer Divide) and 'I Still Believe' (originally by The Call but also made famous by Tim Capello on “The Lost Boys” film soundtrack). Both turned out killer!”

With a debut album of strong songs and a lineup of talented guest musicians, Kalamity Kills is ready to make some noise in the hard rock world and beyond.

Tracklisting:

"Anthem"

"Dearest Enemy (Pressure)"

"What’s On Your Mind (Pure Energy)"

"Dark Secrets"

"The Chemistry Of Meant To Be"

"A.L.I.E.N."

"Hellfire Honey"

"Burn"

"Sinners Welcome"

"I Still Believe"

"Amen"