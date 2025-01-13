KAMELOT Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of The Black Halo With Brand New Reissue Formats

Following the release of their latest full-length, the introspective, uplifting, vital The Awakening (#2 US Current Hard Music Albums, #27 Current Album Sales), and several international tours like their recent Awaken The World tour - which has become the band’s most successful and massive headline run in their 30+ year history - Kamelot returns with their next enchanting surprise.

Ringing in the new year right, Kamelot proudly celebrates the 20th anniversary of one of the most renowned albums of their career, The Black Halo. Out on March 14 via Napalm Records - exactly 20 years after its initial release - the essential new reissue, The Black Halo (20th Anniversary Edition), will be available in several must-have collectible formats.

Formats include a limited edition wooden boxset containing splattered vinyl packaged alongside a special chalice, ring, pendant encased in a velvet bag, 20 page booklet, and most thrilling - a signed card adorned with the autographs of the album's original songwriters. Limited to just 500 copies worldwide, diehard fans should be sure to add this unique and extremely exclusive product to their finely-curated collections! Additional variants will include a deluxe edition featuring marbled vinyl, a slipmat, a 20 page booklet and record butler, as well as retail black vinyl and digipak CD editions. Both the limited edition wooden boxset and deluxe editions will only be available via Napalm Records webstores. Don’t miss your chance to own this once-in-a-lifetime masterclass opus on limited edition vinyl and a rare autographed item!

Widely considered by fans and critics alike as a shining example of Kamelot’s finest early-era work, The Black Halo features standout guest characterizations by Dimmu Borgir mastermind Shagrath, keymaster Jens Johansson of Stratovarius and many others, and was produced by Sascha Paeth, Miro and Kamelot.

The Black Halo (20th Anniversary Edition) will be available in the following formats:

- Wooden Box (Chailce, Digipak, Splatter Vinyl, Pendant in Velvet Bag, Signed Autographed Card, Ring, 12'' Booklet 20p) - Napalm mail order only, limited to 500

- 2-LP Marbled Gatefold Vinyl (Slipmat, Record Butler, 12'' Booklet 20p) - Napalm mail order only

- 2-LP Black Gatefold Vinyl

- Digipak CD

Pre-order The Black Halo (20th Anniversary Edition) here.

The Black Halo (20th Anniversary Edition) tracklisting:

"March Of Mephisto" (feat. Shagrath)

"When The Lights Are Down"

"The Haunting (Somewhere In Time)" (feat. Simone Simons)

"Soul Society"

"Interlude I: Dei Gratia"

"Abandoned" (feat. Mari Youngblood)

"This Pain"

"Moonlight"

"Interlude II: Un Assassino Molto Silenzioso"

"The Black Halo"

"Nothing Ever Dies"

"Memento Mori" (feat. Shagrath & Mari Youngblood)

"Interlude III: Twelve Tolls For New Day"

"Serenade"

Kamelot will appear at festivals in the early half of 2025. See below for currently confirmed dates:

February

15 - Trondheim, Norway - NidaRock Festival

May

3 - São Paulo, Brazil - Bangers Open Air Festival