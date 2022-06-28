KAMELOT – “The Final Touches Of Mixing Are Underway For The Upcoming Album”

Kamelot has announced they are putting the “final touches of mixing” on their upcoming album, the follow-up to 2018’s The Shadow Theory, to be released through Napalm Records.

The band says: “Hello Kamfans!!

“Things are going great here at basekamp. The final touches of mixing are underway for the upcoming album!! Tours for 2023 are being finalized and we are excited to get back on the road. In a related matter, due to the cancellations of Rock in the City Festivals in Finland, we will not be able to make the connecting shows in Lahti and Skogsroget. We will work to reschedule for 2023 and focus on the new album coming out in early 2023. Rock on and have an epic and safe summer!”

ProgPower USA 2023 will take place on September 6th - 9th, 2023 in Atlanta, GA. Tickets for Days 3 and 4 will go on sale Saturday, September 10th, 2022 via Ticketmaster.

The official event poster can be viewed below, with Kamelot and Myrath confirmed as the festival headliners.

Line-up:

Friday – Day 3

Kamelot

Caligula’s Horse

Green Carnation

Ad Infinitum

Wind Rose

Cryptex

Saturday – Day 4

Myrath

Unleash the Archers

Delain

Orbit Culture

Shaman

Poverty’s No Crime

The line-ups for Days 1 and 2 have yet to be confirmed.

Go to the official ProgPower USA website here for more information and updates.