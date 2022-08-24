KAMPFAR – “Flammen Fra Nord” Music Video Streaming; Til Klovers Takt Preorders Now Available

Norway’s Kampfar has released a music video for their new single “Flammen fra Nord”. The single is taken from their album Til Klovers Takt, out November 11 via Indie Recordings. CD and vinyl preorders are available at the Indie Recordings webshop.

A video synopsis: A horse in the distance, rider atop in lavishly colored garb, enters the valley. He calls himself a shepherd, a collector for the ones above. Singing to himself in a foreign tongue, the calm melody betrays the fire beneath his words. He is here to save and to be saved; he is the word, and the word is him.

"Flammen fra Nord" tells this story through two voices, a story depicting the alchemic reaction that arises when the one true flame tries to replace nature's ancient fire.

Til Klovers Takt is an album that stands on the shoulders of everything that came before it in Kampfar's catalogue. It draws inspiration from the first song written 28 years ago as much as it leans on any other period in the band's past.

The result is a finely tuned album where each piece has its own voice and its own atmosphere, where nothing is accidental and where the band, having taken control of all aspects of the recording process, were able to create exactly the album they set out to release.