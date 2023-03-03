KAMPFAR’s Til Klovers Takt Nominated For Norwegian Garmmy Award

Kampfar's 2022 album, Til Klovers Takt has been nominated for a Norwegian Grammy award.

Til Klovers Takt is an album that stands on the shoulders of everything that came before it in Kampfar's catalogue. It draws inspiration from the first song written 28 years ago as much as it leans on any other period in the band's past.

The result is a finely tuned album where each piece has its own voice and its own atmosphere, where nothing is accidental and where the band, having taken control of all aspects of the recording process, were able to create exactly the album they set out to release.