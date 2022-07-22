KARL SANDERS - "We're Working On A New NILE Record Right Now"

Nile mastermind and multi-instrumentalist, Karl Sanders, has unleashed the third chapter of his haunting Eastern-ambient Saurian solo project, Saurian Apocalypse, via Napalm Records.

In a new interview with Greg Prato for Guitar World, Sanders talks about the new record, and reveals his future plans.

“We're working on a new Nile record right now," he reveals. "So far, we’ve got 10 songs written. We’re probably going to do three more, and hopefully start recording by the end of the summer. Then we've got a European tour coming up in November/December, and after that, we've got to finish the record and hopefully get it out sometime early next year.”

Saurian Apocalypse arrives 13 years after the release of its predecessor, 2009’s Saurian Exorcisms, and nearly 20 after 2004’s equally lauded Saurian Meditation. The musical and lyrical themes on the album detail the vexing fictional journey of Dr. Eduardo Lucciani, one of very few survivors of mankind’s self-destruction, who descends into madness after discovering the violent horrors occurring at the hands of the Saurian Masters.

Emphasized by unique instruments like the baglama saz (Turkish lute), Ancient Egyptian Anubis Sistrum, Dumbek (Middle Eastern goblet drum), glissentar and gongs, the album’s score weaves cinematic auras and deep grooves, accented by the tribal percussive stylings of original Nile drummer Pete Hammoura and returning Saurian vocalist Mike Breazeale. A wealth of musical growth and refinement, both in Sanders’ guitar technique and compositional development, is strikingly evident. Eons more than just an album of interludes or ambient scores, Saurian Apocalypse is a shining advancement in the Saurian series, and the most dynamic, detailed Karl Sanders solo release yet.

Whispering atop the ominous sands of opener “The Sun Has Set On The Age Of Man” are resonant flutes and forewarning percussion, and immediately, the album’s impactful production and crystal clarity is apparent. Produced by Sanders with mixing and mastering by Simone Mularoni at Domination Studio, the most subtle details of instrumentation shine. “The Disembodied Yet Slither Among Us” peaks between soulful acoustic guitar renderings and droning tones, ushering in “The Evil Inherent in All of Us”, featuring another uniquely thematic axe contribution by Cooley, and surfaces as an energetic jam and standout departure from the Saurian blueprint. “Skull Fuck Ritual (Skull Breach Edition)” begins eerily with a cautionary chime before its marching drums make way for Middle Eastern-inspired leads, bridging the journey to the 6+ minute desolating trek “Nada Zaag”. Fans will hear an alluring Oud (Middle Eastern lute) solo by Mustafa Stefan Dill and rare acoustic jazz drums by current Nile percussion goliath George Kollias on “An Altered Saurian Theta State”, before the seductive auditory excursion “Nihil Emplexus” and its iridescent strums and ominous chants signal the beginning of the end. Sitar-like sounds immediately ensnare the listener on “Divergence: The Long Awaited Third Primordial Ascension” before hopeful lutes make way for heart wrenching electric shred. Far-Eastern stylings creep in on “Mask of Immutable Self Delusion”, a tranquil moment of atmospheric bliss, before the album closes with the 10 minute epic “No Creature More Deserving of Cataclysmic Annihilation” – featuring the deft skills of jazz guitarist Matthew Kay and the panicked, incensed narration of Jonathan “ADD” Garofoli as Dr. Eduardo Lucciani himself.

Saurian Apocalypse is available in varying formats in various territories:

- 1-CD Digisleeve (6 Panel)

- 1-CD Digisleeve + Shirt Bundle (RoW Napalm Shop Mailorder Only)

- 2-LP Dark Green Vinyl Gatefold

- Music Cassette (Napalm Shop Mailorder Only, Limited to 100)

- Digital Album

Saurian Apocalypse tracklisting:

"The Sun Has Set On The Age Of Man"

"The Disembodied Yet Slither Among Us"

"The Evil Inherent In Us All"

"Skull Fuck Ritual" (Skull Breach Edition)

"Nada Zaag"

"An Altered Saurian Theta State"

"Nihil Emplexus"

"Divergence: The Long Awaited Third Primordial Ascension"

"Mask Of Immutable Self Delusion"

"No Creature More Deserving Of Cataclysmic Annihilation"

"The Evil Inherent In Us All" video:

“Skull Fuck Ritual" (Skull Breach Edition) video:







"The Sun Has Set On The Age Of Man" video:

In addition to the release of Saurian Apocalypse, Karl Sanders and Napalm Records are proud to re-release 2004’s Saurian Meditation and 2009’s Saurian Exorcisms on vinyl for the very first time.

Saurian Meditation is available in both 4-Panel CD Digipak and Transparent Orange 2-LP Gatefold Vinyl formats, while Saurian Exorcisms is available in both 4-Panel CD Digipak and 1-LP White Gatefold Vinyl formats.

(Photo - Nill Silver)