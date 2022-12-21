KATATONIA's NIKLAS SANDIN Calls New Album Sky Void Of Stars "Unusual" - "It's Meant For Live Shows"; Video

Swedish melancholic metal unit, Katatonia, will release their new album, Sky Void Of Stars, on January 20 via Napalm Records.

Metal Wani's Julien Bigras had a chat with bassist Niklas Sandin in Toronto, Canada. In the clip below, they discuss the ongoing North American tour (the first since 2017), and the challenges of touring across North America with high demand for tour buses and other gear. Niklas touched upon the new album, and talked in detail about the songwriting. They also talk about Katatonia going on a hiatus in 2018 and coming up with an interesting setlist to keep the band and the fans happy.

With eleven full-length records under their belts, Katatonia don’t need to prove anything to anyone. Yet, it comes as no surprise that the outfit is about to impressively solidify their unique stance in the world of metal and beyond once more with their 12th album, the hauntingly beautiful Sky Void Of Stars.

Katatonia on the new album: “Our 12th album, Sky Void Of Stars is a dynamic journey through vibrant darkness. Born out of yearning for what was lost and not found, the very peripheries of the unreachable, but composed and condensed into human form and presented as sounds and words true to the Katatonia signum. No stars here, just violent rain.”

Emerging from the gloom, Katatonia is a beacon of light - breathing their unique, never stagnant, atmospheric sound through this new 11-track offering, all written and composed by vocalist Jonas Renkse. Album opener “Austerity” provides a courting introduction to the album. Crashing through the dark, it convinces with memorable, mind-bending rhythms as it shifts with elaborate guitar riffs that perfectly showcase the musical expertise and experience of the band. Topped off by the dark, conjuring voice of Renkse and mesmerizing lyricism, the gloomy mood for the album is set. Songs like down- tempo “Opaline” and moody “Drab Moon” fully embrace their melancholic sound while fragile “Impermanence” is accented by the original doom metal roots of Katatonia. Like a dark star, these pieces relume the dreariness, creating an ambient auditory experience with memorable hooks while still inducing the crashing sounds of hard guitar riffs and pounding drums. The experimental mastery of the quintet and their atmospheric approach is purely vivid, making this album a thrilling sensation. With “Birds”, the artists show off their explosive potential with a quick and energetic sound, proving their genre-defying style.

Katatonia is one of a kind in a state of perpetual evolution. Significantly shaping the genre while still staying true to their own musical values, they orbit the musical universe - leaving their imprints on the scene. Projecting their sound to the endless realms, Sky Void Of Stars shines bright in metal and beyond!

Sky Void Of Stars is now available for pre-order in the following configurations:

- Ltd. Deluxe Wooden Box (incl. Mediabook + Digipack Atmos Mix BluRay + Crow Pendant + Star Chart Artprint + Pin) – Napalm Records exclusive

- Die Hard Edition 2LP Gatefold Ink Spot / FOREST GREEN (incl. Slipmat, Patch, 12 pages poster) – Napalm Records exclusive

- 2LP Gatefold DARK GREEN – Napalm Records exclusive

- 2LP Gatefold MARBLED TRANSPARENT/DARK GREEN – OMerch exclusive

- 2LP Gatefold MARBLED CRYSTAL CLEAR/BLACK – OMerch exclusive

- 2LP Gatefold BLACK

- 1CD Ltd Mediabook (incl. Bonus Track)

- 1CD Jewelcase

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Sky Void Of Stars tracklisting:

"Austerity"

"Colossal Shade"

"Opaline"

"Birds"

"Drab Moon"

"Author"

"Impermanence" (feat. Joel Ekelöf)

"Sclera"

"Atrium"

"No Beacon To Illuminate Our Fall"

"Absconder" (Bonus Track)

“Austerity” video:

"Atrium" video:

Lineup:

Jonas Renske - Vocals

Anders Nyström - Guitars

Roger Öjersson - Guitars

Niklas Sandin - Bass

Daniel Moilanen - Drums

(Photo - Mathias Blom)