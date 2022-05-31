Kazakhstan’s HOLY DRAGONS Announce New Album Jörmungandr - The Serpent Of The World

Heavy/speed/power metal act Holy Dragons is ready to return with a new release. Jörmungandr - The Serpent of the World will be released on July 1 This will be the 16th by the Kazakh band, the 5th released under the wings of Pitch Black Records.

The album’s 12 songs - far from a “radio edit” approach - gradually capture the listener with an arsenal made up of speed, melodies and solos. This is the second album with guitarist Thora Thorheim also handling vocal duties where she uses her voice as an addition to the instrumental background in such a way that it is quite unique and different from today’s usual female metal vocals (opera or growling style). Thorheim sings in a rather unrefined and harsh manner, making songs more raw and explosive and certainly more old-school.

Jörmungandr - The Serpent of the World has been recorded, mixed and mastered at HDR Studios in Kazakhstan by Jürgen Thunderson. The album will be available on CD, streaming, and digital download.

Line-up:

Chris "Thora Thorheim" Caine – Lead Vocals, Guitars

Jürgen “Stratomaniac” Thuderson – Guitar, Backing Vocals

Ivan Manchenko – Bass

Zabir Shamsutdinov – Drums