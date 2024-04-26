KEEP OF KALESSIN – Agnen: A Journey Through The Dark Reissued On Green Vinyl

Following on from the band’s 1997 debut, Through Times Of War, Keep of Kalessin’s sophomore release, Agnen, presented eight tracks of hyper-speed dark and epic black metal at its best, incorporating elements of thrash along with eerie discordant riffing in a relentless storm of brutality.

The band’s themes were inspired by The Earthsea Quartet, the fantasy created by respected American writer Ursula K. Le Guin; an ancient world of magic and conflict between darkness and light.

Keep Of Kalessin was originally formed by Obsidian C. (also previously known for his work with Satyricon) and Ghash in Trondheim, Norway in 1994, with the band achieving significant success in the black and extreme metal scene throughout their thirty year existence. Agnen was recorded at Brygga Studios, Trondheim (The 3rd and the Mortal) in October/November 1998.

This edition of Agnen: A Journey Through the Dark marks 25 years since its original release, and is presented on limited green vinyl.

Tracklisting:

Side A

“Pain Humanised”

“As Mist Lay Silent Beneath”

“I Deny”

“Dryland”

“Orb Of Man”

Side B

“Dragonlord”

“Towards I Roam”

“Agnen”