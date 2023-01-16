KEITH EMERSON - New Book Celebrating Keyboard Legend’s Life And Legacy Now Available

The lavish, fully illustrated book in which family, friends, colleagues, and fans talk about the life, work, and legacy of Keith Emerson is now available.

There are two deluxe editions – the Classic, and the Signature which is signed by author Chris Welch and Aaron Emerson and comes with an exclusive art print portrait of Keith, a CD of an unheard interview, and sheet music of the very first piece of music composed by the then twelve-year-old Keith, titled “Quatermass Boogie Woogie.”

The book includes many previously unseen photos of Keith at home, at work and play from the private Emerson family archives, as well as professional portraits and live performance photographs. Close family and friends share memories and stories from throughout his life, while fellow musicians from the worlds of prog, rock and classical attest to Keith’s talent and dedication, his spirit, generosity, and sense of humor.

Includes new interviews with Keith’s children, his ex-wife, close personal friends, former partner Mari Kawaguchi, ex-ELP member Carl Palmer, Rick Wakeman, Lee Jackson, Jeff ‘Skunk’ Baxter, Alan White, Dave Kilminster, Marc Bonilla, Rachel Flowers, Darius Brubeck, Geoff Downes, and more.

Order here.