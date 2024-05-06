KELLY CLARKSON Covers METALLICA; Pro-Shot Video

In an extra special Kellyoke, Kelly Clarkson and My Band Y'all perform their first cover of Metallica on the show, "Sad But True".

"Sad But True" appears on Metallica's self-titled album, commonly referred to as "The Black Album", released in 1991 via Elektra Records. "Sad But True" was the fifth and final single from the album. The music video can be seen below.