KELLY OSBOURNE Shares Photo From OZZY's 75th Birthday Celebration - "We Are Always The Best Versions Of Ourselves When We Are Together"

Metal legend and Black Sabbath frontman, Ozzy Osbourne, turned 75 on Sunday, December 3, and celebrated the milestone surrounded by his family.

Ozzy's daughter Kelly shared a photo via Instagram, showing Ozzy with her 1-year old son Sidney on his lap. Also in the photo are Kelly and her partner Sid Wilson, Ozzy's wife Sharon, as well as Jack Osbourne and his kids.

Kelly captioned the photo: "Yesterday was my Dadda’s birthday although we kept it low key we had the best time. We are always the best versions of ourselves when we are together. I love my family so much it hurts. Dad you are the other pea in my pod. I love you to the moon and back."

Sharon Osbourne was on hand to pick up husband Ozzy's Icon Award at the first ever Rolling Stone UK Awards at the Roundhouse in Camden Town (London) on November 23.

Watch below as Mrs O delivers an emotional speech on behalf of Ozzy while accepting the Icon Award, supported by Visit West Hollywood, in collaboration with Rémy Martin.