KERES Unleash "Eradicate The Infected Seed" Video

Gruesome Records has revealed the first taste of Homo Homini Lupus, the new album from Italian extreme metal band Keres, due out February 23rd.

"Eradicate The Infected Seed" is the song chosen for their astonishing official video, and the visiting card of what's coming! Keres' music is heavily influenced by bands like Hate, Svart Crown, Behemoth, Vader, and Dark Funeral.

The album was recorded by the band themselves, and mixed and mastered by Stefano Morabito at 16th Cellar Studio (Fleshgod Apocalypse, Hour Of Penance, Decrepit Birth). Cover art by Cristian Giacomuzzi.

Tracklisting:

"Exist For War"

"Immaculate Incarnation Of Darkness"

"Oblivion"

"Pale Horse Of Extinction"

"Until Everything's Burned"

"Leviathan"

"Eradicate The Infected Seed"

"Void And Silence"

Pre-orders can be placed now at this location. For further details, visit Keres on Facebook.

(Band photo by Federica Vanzetta)