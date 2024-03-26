KERRY KING, PANTERA, MACHINE HEAD, COREY TAYLOR, BIOHAZARD, FEAR FACTORY And More Confirmed For Download Festival 2024

The 2024 edition of England's Download Festival is scheduled for June 14-16 at Donington Park. The latest acts confirmed for the festival are Kerry King, Creeper, Bayside, Soft Play, Florence Black, Bambie Thug, Lowlives, and Mallavora.

Other acts confirmed for Download XXI include Queens Of The Stone Age, Black Stone Cherry, Avenged Sevenfold, Pantera, Machine Head, Corey Taylor, Biohazard, Fear Factory, Dying Fetus, The Black Dahlia Murder, and many more. Consult the poster below.

Tickets for Download XXI, as well as complete festival details, can be found here.

(Kerry King photo - Andrew Stuart)