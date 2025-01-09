KERRY KING Vocalist MARK OSEGUEDA Opens Up About DEATH ANGEL Dropping Off 2024 W.A.S.P. Tour - "The Reality Is What The Reality Was"

Vocalist Mark Osegueda recently spoke with Nikki Blakk of 107.7 The Bone about the upcoming Kerry King tour, and how well the KK solo band gels. They also talk about Death Angel dropping off the W.A.S.P. tour, and the future of both his bands. The complete interview can be seen below. An excerpt has been transcribed as follows:

"Since this whole Kerry band happened, and still being a major part of Death Angel, there was some backlash from a lot of Death Angel fans, thinking that it might be the end of Death Angel, or it's taking away from Death Angel," reveals Mark.

"Then there was a tour that Death Angel had to drop off of, and it was because there was conflicting dates with Kerry, there was. But when that tour was offered to us, I had put it out there to the powers that be that, ok, but I can't guarantee I'll be available for the whole tour. Just know this in advance. So, if you take it, I will have to do shows with Kerry if they get booked, and it looks like they very well may. Still, my words were taken, and with enthusiasm, they just heard, to a certain degree; people thought, 'Well, let's do it.' I said, ok, let's. But once again - and I mean every bit of communication we had I would reiterate that. And we still went for it, throwing caution to the wind, and the wind blew back, eventually, so to speak. I said, hey, what we didn't want to happen is happening. But we all knew this going in, in advance."

"I do try to troubleshoot for Death Angel all the time, because there's been many years that Death Angel was self-managed by me, Rob (Cavestany - lead guitarist) and Ted (Aguilar - rhythm guitarist). We've also had management, but we always work with management very well. So, I tried to torubleshoot and I said, 'Look, I can think of a few guys that can fill in.' I gave some names and whatnot, just as an option, cause I didn't want them to lose the tour. But the reality is what the reality was. So, eventually what came back when that was offered to the W.A.S.P. camp and booking agents. They just basically said, 'We don't want a fill-in for two particular times.' Cause I would have missed two patches of dates. And they didn't want that to be the case... Push came to shove and they got Armored Saint; I think it's a great bill. Who's to say that W.A.S.P. / Death Angel wouldn't have been a great bill. A lot of people were looking forward to it. Yet a lot of thrash purists were saying, 'Why the hell are you touring with W.A.S.P.?'"

"So that was a big problem. Prior to that, there was not much negativity about me being in Kerry's band. But when that hit, then the floodgates opened. People started saying negative things about me and my character, and how it was affecting the band they loved. Unbeknownst to them, believe it or not, I love that band more than they do."

Slayer guitarist Kerry King and his solo band - drummer Paul Bostaph (Slayer), bassist Kyle Sanders (Hellyeah), guitarist Phil Demmel (Machine Head), and vocalist Mark Osegueda (Death Angel) - have announced their "European Tour 2025". King and band are touring in support of Kerry's debut solo album, From Hell I Rise (RPM).

The European dates kick off on July 29 in Frankfurt, Germany, and are currently scheduled to wrap up on August 19 in Krakow, Poland.

European dates:

July

29 - Zoom Saal - Frankfurt, Germany *

30 - Simm City - Wien, Austria *

August

1 - Rockstadt Extreme - Transylvania, Romania *

4 - Komplex 457 - Zürich, Switzerland *

6-9 - Brutal Assault Festival - Jaromer, Czech Republic

7 - FZW - Dortmund, Germany *

8-10 - Alcatraz Festival - Kortrijk, Belgium

12 - Academy 2 - Manchester, UK *

13 - SWX - Bristol, UK *

14-17 - Motocultor Festival - Carhaix, France

17 - Dynamo Festival - Eindhoven, Netherlands

19 - Tauron Arena - Krakow, Poland *#

* Newly announced shows

# Supporting Gojira

King will hit the road for the twenty-eight date "North American Headline Tour 2025". With Municipal Waste as Special Guest and Alien Weaponry supporting, the tour is set to launch in San Francisco on January 15, and wrap at House of Blues in Las Vegas on February 22. Tickets can be purchased here. The complete itinerary is below.

“Getting back on the road for the first time in five years wasn’t exactly like riding a bike, that’s for sure,” King acknowledged. “I’ve never had that much time off, but the first tours with my new band – in the UK and Europe, and then in America with Lamb of God and Mastodon - were all total blasts. We’ll be headlining on this next tour, so we’re playing a longer set than we did with Lamb of God and Mastodon. We've got a little bit of a learning curve, so will start rehearsing the first week of November. And we might put an extra Slayer song into the set and learn a cover song or two.”

North American dates:

January

15 - The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA

17 - Spokane Live Casino - Spokane, WA

18 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA

19 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

20 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC (Canada)

22 - The Palace Theatre - Calgary, AB (Canada)

23 - Midway Music Hall - Edmonton, AB (Canada)

25 - Burton Cummings Theatre - Winnipeg, MB (Canada)

26 - The Fillmore - Minneapolis, MN

28 - The Rave - Milwaukee, WI

30 - The Majestic Theater - Detroit, MI

31 - House Of Blues - Cleveland, OH

February

1 - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON (Canada)

2 - L'Olympia - Montreal, QC (Canada)

4 - Royale - Boston, MA

5 - Theatre of the Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

7 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY

8 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

10 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

11 - Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL

13 - House Of Blues - Houston, TX

14 - Emo's - Austin, TX

15 - The Studio at the Factory - Dallas, TX

17 - Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO

18 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

19 - The Nile Theater - Phoenix, AZ

21 - House Of Blues - Las Vegas, NV

22 - The Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA