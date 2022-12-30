KIARA Feat. IMPERIAL AGE Singer Anna KiaRa Release "Nostalgia" Music Video

KiaRa is a symphonic metal band founded by Anna KiaRa (singer of Imperial Age) in 2019 as her solo project and then formed into the full band when Anna's friends and colleagues on music stage joined her.

The band's music style is based on classical female fronted symphonic metal, but also combines elements of different metal sub-genres like symphonic black metal, modern metal and folk metal.

The debut album, Storyteller, was released in 2020 and got plenty of positive reviews from metal fans all around the world. The presentation of Storyteller was performed as an online stream show due to COVID lockdown and later was released as Online Winter Show on DVD.

The second album, Archangel was released in October. The band describes the album as experimental and far more heavy than the previous one.

The official video for the new single, "Nostalgia", can be viewed below: