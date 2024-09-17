KIKO LOUREIRO Shares "In Motion" Live Video, Filmed At Brazil's Ópera de Arame

Former Megadeth guitarist, Kiko Loureiro, has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"This is a music video for the song 'In Motion' from the Open Source album. The footage is from Kiko Loureiro's live performance at the stunning Ópera de Arame in Curitiba, Brazil. This unique performance captures the energy and passion of the audience, set against the beautiful backdrop of one of the country's most iconic venues."

Kiko recently shared his new single, "Out Of Nothing". He followed up with a playthrough video, which can be viewed below. Guitar tabs are available for free here.

Says Kiko: "My new single 'Out Of Nothing' emerges not from a plan but from the mystery of creation itself. When I compose, I do not think, nor do I theorize - I let my hands glide over the fretboard, as if they already know the way, discovering paths, rejecting others, always searching for the feeling that satisfies, even for a moment.

"'Out Of Nothing' kicks off with a bold tritone interval - “Diabolus in Musica,” that notorious interval known for its tension. It’s a simple, direct statement that immediately shifts the key, setting up a dynamic riff alternating between A and D with their tritones. The intensity ramps up with 16th notes that launch the track into high gear.

"The verse is simple, almost baroque in its harmony. A Tonic and Dominant, Am to E7, arpeggiated with hybrid picking over the rhythm of Baião, a syncopation from the northeastern reaches of Brazil. The original music from this area also incorporates many arpeggiated themes from European heritage.

"And then, bringing contrast, the chromatic lines arrive to challenge this basic cadence, introducing the mediant progression—Am to Fm.

"For the chorus, I take things up a notch, moving to the fifth degree and playing with the tension between E major and minor, As I didn’t feel the chorus should be completely happy and uplifting.

"In the middle of the song, I let the existing elements repeat, develop, and transform, as one might do in a symphony or a sonata. The arpeggios return, expanding the baroque spirit, and then, unexpectedly, nylon strings echo from a distant past. Before long, the tritone chord progression returns, but now with more complex lines and a mix of techniques.

"But I will not leave you lost. The verse and chorus return, as familiar as old friends. For in this song, though I take you far, I am careful never to lose you entirely.

"Check it out, and let me know what you think!"