KILL DEVIL HILL Are Back With New Music Following 10-Year Hiatus; Seas Of Oblivion Album Due In September

Back in action after a 10-year hiatus, Kill Devil Hill will release their new album, Seas Of Oblivion, on September 20.

Established in 2011 featuring Black Sabbath and Dio drummer Vinny Appice and Pantera bassist Rex Brown, Kill Devil Hill has gone through various member alterations, ultimately leading to their impressive current lineup: Johnny Kelly on drums (Type O Negative), Mark Zavon on guitar, Dewey Bragg on vocals, and Matt Snell (ex-Five Finger Death Punch) on bass.

Seas Of Oblivion is produced/engineered/mixed/mastered by engineer Chris Collier. The album combines classic hard rock with tinges of metal and ultimately bridges the gap between contemporary and classic metal. Comparable to groups like Soundgarden and Alice In Chains, Kill Devil Hill showcase their ability to experiment with many different styles in this album, and push the envelope on what is expected - keeping things fresh and exciting for their fans.

“There was a little bit of a new direction in the songwriting. I’m sure it had to do with the different lineup. I tried to be more song-oriented in my approach to the songs. I think having Chris Collier producing played a big part as well.” - Johnny Kelly

KDH has released four singles this year from Seas Of Oblivion. Check them out below, and stay tuned for further updates.

"Playing With Fire" lyric video:

"You Cant Kill Me California" lyric video:

"Blood In The Water" video:

"Before The Devil Knows"