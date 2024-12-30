KILL II THIS Announce Return Of Bassist CAROLINE CAMPBELL For Camden Underworld Headline Show

Following the recent departure of long term bassist Pete Smith, UK industrial metal pioneers, Kill II This, are thrilled to announce the return of original bassist, Caroline Campbell, for their highly anticipated headlining set at Camden Underworld on Saturday, January 18.

Caroline, a founding member from the band’s celebrated Deviate and Trinity era, will be reuniting with Kill II This for the first time in over two decades. Her return marks a significant moment for the band, as they revisit the iconic sound that helped define UK industrial metal in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Since leaving Kill II This in 2001, Caroline has forged an impressive career, performing with acts such as Cradle Of Filth, Devin Townsend, and Hugh Cornwell. Her dynamic style and commanding stage presence have made her one of the most respected bass players in the heavy music scene.

Speaking about the reunion, the band shared: "We’re beyond excited to have Caroline back in the fold for this special show. Having her back on stage with us after 22 years is a full-circle moment we can’t wait to share."

The Camden Underworld show promises to be an unforgettable night, featuring the band’s signature mix of crushing riffs, industrial grooves, and haunting melodies. Fans can expect a high-energy setlist packed with classics from the Deviate and Trinity albums, alongside selections from the new - 2024 released - Kill II This album, Variant.

Details of the Camden Underworld headline show are as follows:

• Date: Saturday, 18th January 2025.

• Venue: Camden Underworld, London.

• Doors: 5:45 PM.

• Support Acts: Lethal Evil, Drones, and Die Kur.

• Tickets here.