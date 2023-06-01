KILLER DWARFS Announce Trio Of Shows In June

Canadian rock heroes Killer Dwarfs, who released six studio albums between 1983 and 2013, will be hitting the road for three shows later this month. Confirmed dates are as listed:

June

15 - Rawkin' RoyalT - Chatham, ON

16 - The Token Lounge - Detroit, MI (with Graham Bonnet)

17 - Arcada Theatre - St Charles, IL (with Graham Bonnet)

The Killer Dwarfs performed a style of music that can be labeled something like pop-meets-metal-meets-arena-rock. During the ’80s and ’90s, the Killer Dwarfs recorded a number of singles and albums, working under labels like Epic, Sony, Attic, and Maze. Some of their greatest hits include “Dirty Weapons”, “Doesn’t Matter”, “Comin’ Through”, and more.

Graham Bonnet has recorded and performed as a solo artist and as a member of several hard rock and heavy metal bands including Rainbow, Michael Schenker Group, Alcatrazz, and Yngwie Malmsteen. He is known for his powerful singing voice but is capable of also singing soft melodies. He claims to be a self-taught singer with “no discipline for lessons.” Bonnet’s visual style, considered uncharacteristic of hard rock musicians, has been described as being a cross between Don Johnson in Miami Vice and James Dean.