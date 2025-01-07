KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Announce More 2025 Headline Tour Dates

Three-time Grammy-nominated hard rock heavyweights and platinum-selling band Killswitch Engage - Jesse Leach, vocals; Adam Dutkiewicz, guitar; Joel Stroetzel, guitar; Mike D'Antonio, bass; and Justin Foley, drums - will have a busy 2025, releasing their new album, This Consequence, on February 21 via Metal Blade. KsE are also returning to the road this winter and spring.

Their upcoming winter headline tour features support from Kublai Khan TX, Fit For A King and Frozen Soul, and kicks off on March 5 in Nashville and runs through April 12 in Portland, Maine.

The band has also announced dates for May, which will feature support from Shadows Fall, Fit For A King, and Boundaries. This leg goes on sale on Friday, January 10 at 10 AM, local time, while various pre-sales are happening now.

"We are very excited to be back out on the road in support of our incoming new album," states Leach. "What better way to roll it out than to have a few dates with our close friends and local boys Shadows Fall with us! They have come back with a vengeance and we want to have them along for the party on these run of shows. To round it out will be the mighty Fit For a King and the heavy hitters Boundaries! All killer, no filler."

He continues, "This new album means the world to us so we will be giving it our absolute all on these shows. Be sure to come out; it will be one for the memories!"

Tickets and VIP packages are available here.

Tour dates:

March

5 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle

6 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

8 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live

9 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

11 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center Arena

13 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

14 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

15 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live

17 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House

18 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount

19 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum

21 - Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre

22 - Tsuut'ina, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

24 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

27 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

28 - Waukee, IA- Vibrant Music Hall

29 - La Vista, NE - The Astro

30 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

April

1 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live 20 Monroe

3 - Corbin, KY - The Corbin Arena

4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

5 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

6 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Special Events Center

8 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

9 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo RiverWorks

11 - Laval, QC -Place Bell

12 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena

May

8 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple*

16 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville*

11 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

13 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans

14 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company

16 - Daytona Beach. FL - Welcome To Rockville*

17 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

18 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome

* Festival Date

As mentioned above, KsE's new album, This Consequence, arrives February 21 via Metal Blade. Pre-order it here. The band also shared the video for first single "Forever Aligned." Watch below.

"'Forever Aligned' is one of those songs that is not just about us as humans, our love, and connection, but that connection to the unknown, the greater power, the universe, or God," explains Leach. "It feels like a really good first song to release not just sonically, but lyrically, as it is all about connection. The device of the world we live in could use a lot more connectivity."

Regarding the album, Leach continues, "This Consequence, to me, is the combination of everything the past five years has thrown at us as a band, as humans, and society as a whole. This album is just as much about everybody and their stories as it is for me about my journey personally. Sonically, I love the combination of everybody's ideas and contributions on this album. It feels more like a collaboration than the past few records have been. When all is said and done, I wouldn't change anything about this album."

He finishes, "I think it's the exact record we needed to make. I'm honoured and proud of what we all were able to create and refine through this music and message."

This Consequence will be available in the following formats:

- CD: 8-panel digipak with spot gloss and emboss + 20-page booklet

- LP: Single LP - gatefold jacket with spot gloss and emboss + 8-page 8.5"x11" booklet

- Digital/Streaming

US Vinyl Variants:

- Ancient Stone

- Blood Sunset (Indie Retail Exclusive)

- Engulfing Moss (Revolver Exclusive)

- Cold Dead Eyes (Indiemerch Exclusive)

- Charred Rust (Band Store Exclusive)

EU Vinyl Variants:

- Defused Pink Pollution

- Corrupt Blood Infusion

- Expired Ancient Slate (UK Exclusive - 500 copies)

- Cosmos Adrift (EMP Exclusive 200 copies)

- Decayed Crushed Leaves (Amazon Exclusive - 200 copies)

- Explosive Birch Rot (Impericon Exclusive - 200 copies)

Tracklisting:

"Abandon Us"

"Discordant Nation"

"Aftermath"

"Forever Aligned"

"I Believe"

"Where It Dies"

"Collusion"

"The Fall Of Us"

"Broken Glass"

"Requiem"

"Forever Aligned" video: