KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Frontman JESSE LEACH Talks Songwriting For New Album - "It's Important To Put Something Out That Just Feels Therapeutic And Doesn't Necessarily Have To Have A Positive Message" (Video)

Three-time Grammy-nominated hard rock heavyweights and platinum-selling band Killswitch Engage - Jesse Leach, vocals; Adam Dutkiewicz, guitar; Joel Stroetzel, guitar; Mike D'Antonio, bass; and Justin Foley, drums - recently announced their new album, This Consequence, will arrive on February 21 via Metal Blade.

Vocalist Jesse Leach spoke with Finland's Chaoszine about the new album, Check out the interview below, and pre-order This Consequence here.

Leach: "I think there are a couple of songs on this record that do not end on a positive note, and I think that's important. It's important to put something out that just feels therapeutic and doesn't necessarily have to have a positive message. On the flipside,. the song 'I Believe' off the (new) record is 100% a positive song, and I was in a good mood when I wrote it. I was in a mood of hopefulness and positivity, and I'm proud of that, too. You need the contrast between the two as an artist; at least for me."

The band recently shared the video for first single, "Forever Aligned." Watch below.

"'Forever Aligned' is one of those songs that is not just about us as humans, our love, and connection, but that connection to the unknown, the greater power, the universe, or God," explains Leach. "It feels like a really good first song to release not just sonically, but lyrically, as it is all about connection. The device of the world we live in could use a lot more connectivity."

Regarding the album, Leach continues, "This Consequence, to me, is the combination of everything the past five years has thrown at us as a band, as humans, and society as a whole. This album is just as much about everybody and their stories as it is for me about my journey personally. Sonically, I love the combination of everybody's ideas and contributions on this album. It feels more like a collaboration than the past few records have been. When all is said and done, I wouldn't change anything about this album."

He finishes, "I think it's the exact record we needed to make. I'm honoured and proud of what we all were able to create and refine through this music and message."

This Consequence will be available in the following formats:

- CD: 8-panel digipak with spot gloss and emboss + 20-page booklet

- LP: Single LP - gatefold jacket with spot gloss and emboss + 8-page 8.5"x11" booklet

- Digital/Streaming

US Vinyl Variants:

- Ancient Stone

- Blood Sunset (Indie Retail Exclusive)

- Engulfing Moss (Revolver Exclusive)

- Cold Dead Eyes (Indiemerch Exclusive)

- Charred Rust (Band Store Exclusive)

EU Vinyl Variants:

- Defused Pink Pollution

- Corrupt Blood Infusion

- Expired Ancient Slate (UK Exclusive - 500 copies)

- Cosmos Adrift (EMP Exclusive 200 copies)

- Decayed Crushed Leaves (Amazon Exclusive - 200 copies)

- Explosive Birch Rot (Impericon Exclusive - 200 copies)

Tracklisting:

"Abandon Us"

"Discordant Nation"

"Aftermath"

"Forever Aligned"

"I Believe"

"Where It Dies"

"Collusion"

"The Fall Of Us"

"Broken Glass"

"Requiem"

"Forever Aligned" video: