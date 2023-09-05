KING CRIMSON Guitarist ROBERT FRIPP In Praise Of METALLICA - "I Look At KIRK HAMMETT And JAMES HETFIELD As One Player; They're Joined At The Hip"

In a new interview with Metal Hammer, King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp shared his appreciation for metal bands including Metallica, Megadeth, Slipknot and Korn. he and his wife, Toyah Willcox, have been enjoying viral success on YouTube with their weekly Sunday Lunch installments, which features the couple offering up twisted covers of popular rock and metal hits.

Fripp: "Toyah and myself have been aware of Metallica for quite a while, but I’d never learned a Metallica song before Sunday Lunch. We’re actually playing that song on the road because we love it so much. I look at Kirk (Hammett) and James (Hetfield) as one player – they’re joined at the hip for me! The solo on 'Enter Sandman' is a real hummer! I’ve been learning it and would say it’s quite challenging but lots of fun. It requires work to get it down properly. So yes, Metallica and 'Enter Sandman'… I just love it!"

Toyah & Robert's Sunday Lunch is going on tour throughout the UK in September and October. The couple will be accompanied by a live band, with Fripp on guitar.

Says Toyah: “When people ask, 'What is the show going to be?', it’s going to be about the hundred years of musical experience we have between us.”

