KING CRIMSON's ROBERT FRIPP Recalls Meeting JIMI HENDRIX - "'He Said, ‘Shake My Left Hand, Man, It's Closer To My Heart'"; Video

King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his wife, Toyah Willcox, kick off "Rob Squad And The Creators" premier week.

During the episode with Rob Squad’s Jay + Amber Robinson, Fripp and Willcox react along with the hosts to King Crimson’s prog rock tour de force, Frame By Frame, talk about his ability to play nine notes a second, what Jimi Hendrix told him, and those arduous four-hour practice sessions.

On Fripp’s first meeting with Jimi Hendrix: “This is the hand shaken by the hand of Jimi Hendrix. He came to see the band and... was apparently upstairs saying, this is the best band in the world. And he came down to see us, and he came up to me and said, ‘Shake my left hand, man, it's closer to my heart.'”

On Fripp’s drive for excellence, Toyah says: “As someone who has listened to Robert play for 38 years within our house, the intensity of the fingers and the speed of the fingers, and sometimes Robert's playing 11 notes a second. He’ll practice this for four hours a day, and I can tell you sometimes it can be hell. Other times it's an absolute inspiration.”

Rob Squad and the Creators an offshoot of the popular Rob Squad Reactions Series (332 million+ views) on YouTube, adds a groundbreaking twist to the reaction genre by featuring artists reacting live both to their own work and to the reactors reacting. Rob Squad and the Creators (RSATC) offers a unique experience to witness artists, performers, and songwriters react in real-time to their own songs alongside Rob Squad hosts Jay and Amber Robinson. The eclectic lineup of artists includes Jane Wiedlin (The Go-Gos), Lisa Loeb, Taylor Dayne, Stuart Wood (Bay City Rollers), Mick Conroy and Robbie Grey (Modern English), Earl Young (The Trammps), The Zombies, Tom Higgenson (Plain White T’s), and Jesse Colin Young (Youngbloods).

Over the past three years, The Rob Squad Reactions Show and Channel on YouTube has captivated a global audience based on the hosts’ genuine, heartfelt reactions to a wide range of music from various genres and eras. Jay and Amber Robinson are two young former schoolteachers/athletic coaches who met as freshmen at Northeastern Oklahoma State, married, and now have three children. Jay started the reaction channel dedicated to unearthing hidden gems and celebrating timeless classics.

The visionary team behind RSATC are F Street Productions co-founders: media/music veteran Scott Kushner and Michael A. Simon, an EMMY Award-winning TV director/producer with an impressive portfolio that includes 43 seasons of MTV's Ridiculousness and numerous VH1 Storytellers and VH1 Divas episodes.