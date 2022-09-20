KING'S X Debut "Let It Rain" Lyric Video; New Album Hits The Charts

The legendary King’s X, comprised of dUg Pinnick, Ty Tabor & Jerry Gaskill, recently released their long-awaited 13th studio album, Three Sides Of One, their first new music in 14 years.

The album has been receiving incredible reviews, and reached the following chart positions:



#10 - USA Current Album Sales

#2 - USA Current Hard Music Albums

#3 - USA Current Rock Albums

#21 - UK Vinyl Chart

#15 - UK Physical Albums Chart

#21 - German Albums Chart

To celebrate, they are releasing a brand new lyric video for the albums lead single, "Let It Rain". Watch below:

Three Sides Of One is available as Limited CD Digipak, Gatefold 180g 2LP+CD+LP-booklet & as Digital Album. There is also a Limited Deluxe 180g Orange/Red Marble 2LP+CD+LP-booklet that also includes a poster and a hand-numbered print, as well as an exclusive variant of the front cover artwork. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Let It Rain"

"Flood Pt. 1"

"Nothing But The Truth"

"Give It Up"

"All God’s Children"

"Take The Time"

"Festival"

"Swipe Up"

"Holidays"

"Watcher"

"She Called Me Home"

"Every Everywhere"

"All God’s Children" video:

"Give It Up" lyric video:

Band Interview Series:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

(Photo - Mark Weiss)