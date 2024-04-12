KING ZEBRA Release "Love Lies" Visualizer; Between The Shadows Album Out Now

King Zebra have today released their new album, Between The Shadows. The band hailing from the picturesque city of Zurich, Switzerland, emerges as the new face of rock in a harmonious fusion of youthful exuberance and veteran wisdom.

Order the album here, and check out a visualizer for the song, "Love Lies", below:

King Zebra burst into the music scene with their 2019 EP, a sonic voyage marked by the standout track "Firewalker," amassing over 2 million streams and firmly establishing the band in the hearts of rock enthusiasts globally. Their presence soared as they graced renowned festivals like Rock the Ring and Rock of Ages, sharing stages with iconic acts such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, Uriah Heep, and Rose Tattoo.

In 2020, King Zebra embarked on a transformative journey to Crehate Studios in Gothenburg, Sweden, to craft their sophomore album, Survivors, under the skilled guidance of producer Oscar Nilsson. The collaboration with ex-Thundermother singer Guernica Mancini on "Wall Of Confusion" elevated their sound, resonating with fans and critics alike. The album found a home with Golden Robot Records, paving the way for extensive touring throughout Europe, sharing stages with notable acts like Crash Diet.

Now, signed to Frontiers Records, King Zebra deliver their next sonic masterpiece, Between The Shadows, meticulously produced once again by Oscar Nilsson. This is a musical journey three years in the making.

Between The Shadows showcases the culmination of dedication, passion, and attention to detail that defines King Zebra's distinctive sound, characterized by former China vocalist Eric St. Michaels. As the band fills their schedule with live dates, the world eagerly anticipates the release of this new chapter in King Zebra's musical legacy.

Tracklisting:

"Starlight"

"Children Of The Night"

"Wicked"

"Dina"

"Love Lies"

"Cyanide"

"With You Forever"

"Love Me Tonight"

"Out In The Wild"

"Restless Revolution"

"Children Of The Night" video:

"Dina" video: