KINGDOM COLLAPSE Release Music Video For Single “Break Free”

Texas rock band, Kingdom Collapse are taking the world by storm with their undeniable songwriting, die-hard fanbase, and DIY work ethic.

The band has released the official music video for their latest hit single "Break Free". The single has been added to regular rotation on Octane. That makes three songs in rotation at once on Octane along with being Pandora’s featured NEW ROCK Artist.

The band’s new single “Break Free” is a follow-up to THREE consecutive rock hits that have each become SiriusXM Octane #1 Most played songs. (i.e. “Uprise”, “Unbreakable”, “Save Me From Myself”), two of which also charted on the Billboard and Mediabase Top 40 charts for Mainstream Rock. The single is available to stream here.

Kingdom Collapse has recently partnered with The Fuel Music (Adelitas Way, Thousand Foot Krutch, Red, etc.) for distribution. The band’s singer, Jonathan Norris adds, “We’re stoked to have such an awesome team around us that believes in the independent vision of the band.” The band has shown that nothing stands in their way as they approach the release of the new single with a stacked touring schedule.

Kingdom Collapse has been touring viciously in the past year with bands such as From Ashes To New, Fire From The Gods, Adelitas Way, Nonpoint, Hinder, Attack Attack, and more.

Alongside their non-stop touring schedule, they also made an appearance on Danny Wimmer Presents 2021 Welcome To Rockville Festival in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Aside from their headlining tour, the band will also be out this summer in support for The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus and Attack Attack, as well as, a west coast tour with Giovannie & The Hired Guns.