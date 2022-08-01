KISS Announce November Show In Tokyo
August 1, 2022, 24 minutes ago
KISS will bring their End Of The Road Tour to Tokyo, Japan on November 30 at the Tokyo Dome.
The legendary rockers state: “We can't wait to see you again, KISS Army Japan! Get ready for a very special night!”
General public tickets go on sale September 2. Stay tuned for ticket and VIP package information.
KISS will next head down to Australia for a string of shows in late August. Find the band’s tour schedule at kissonline.com/tour.