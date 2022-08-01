KISS Announce November Show In Tokyo

KISS will bring their End Of The Road Tour to Tokyo, Japan on November 30 at the Tokyo Dome.

The legendary rockers state: “We can't wait to see you again, KISS Army Japan! Get ready for a very special night!”

General public tickets go on sale September 2. Stay tuned for ticket and VIP package information.

KISS will next head down to Australia for a string of shows in late August. Find the band’s tour schedule at kissonline.com/tour.