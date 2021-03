KISS Announce Third End Of The Road Show For Melbourne

KISS have checked in with the following update:

"Just announced! Due to overwhelming demand we have added a third Melbourne show on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tickets go on sale at 12noon (local time) tomorrow. Visit kissonline.com for tickets & VIP packages."

KISS recently released a video trailer for the Australian leg of their End Of The Road World Tour, with dates scheduled in November/December 2021. Watch the trailer below.

Dates:

November

14 - RAC Arena - Perth, Australia

17 - Adelaide Entertainment Centre - Adelaide, Australia

20 - Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne, Australia

21 - Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne, Australia

23 - Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne, Australia

26 - Qudos Bank Arena - Sydney, Australia

30 - Brisbane Entertainment Centre - Brisbane, Australia

December

4 - Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville (Outdoors) - Queensland, Australia