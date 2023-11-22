KISS Army Co-Founder BILL STARKEY To Be Recognized At Band's Final Indianapolis Concert

Before KISS became a 1970s pop culture phenomenon, the rock band struggled to break through to the mainstream with early albums KISS, Hotter Than Hell and Dressed To Kill, reports Indianapolis Business Journal. While the music world slept on the theatrics of Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Ace Frehley and Peter Criss, Terre Haute teenager Bill Starkey rallied a following for KISS.

The KISS Army fan club co-founder - now a Speedway resident and an Indianapolis Public Schools educator - will be recognized for his efforts to popularize the eventual Rock & Roll Hall Of Famers when the band plays what’s billed as its final Indianapolis show Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The band, which presently includes Simmons, Stanley, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer, will bring its “End Of The Road World Tour” there en route to a two-night finale December 1-2 at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

“It’s going to be a funny feeling Saturday, really kind of a melancholy feeling for me,” Starkey said.

