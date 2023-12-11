KISS' GENE SIMMONS Promotes 1980 Album Unmasked With Radio Denmark Interview; Rare Audio Surfaces

After recently moving, Michael Brandvold (Three Sides Of The Coin) opened up boxes he had in storage for decades, including one box filled with cassette tapes. They are slowly being digitized to share with everyone.

Below is an interview with Gene Simmons promoting the Unmasked album. According to Julian Gill from KISSfaq the interviewer is Maryanne Stenbaek, who works for Radio Denmark. The interview happened on June 9, 1980.