KISS KISS BANG Release "High Price (For Peace Of Mind)" Video

Bowling Green, Kentucky rock band Kiss Kiss Bang has released the official music video for the lead single off of their sophomore EP, Hungry, High & Seeing Things, available now via Bandcamp. “High Price (For Peace Of Mind)” was shot by 254 Productions in Bowling Green, KY, directed by Brandon Taylor, with lighting and additional photography by Lily Thompson.

The brand new EP from rock band Kiss Kiss Bang, Hungry, High & Seeing Things, is the culmination of a band living in unprecedented times. The COVID-19 pandemic left a lot of artists stuck at a stand-still. With the world shut down and nothing to do but wait, artists do what artists do...create. Over the course of the pandemic, Kiss Kiss Bang came together, safely, and recorded four new tracks. With a hired drummer and one founding member short, the band spent three days beating out these new songs before going into the studio. This EP is the direct result from that hard work. This is a record you're going to want to turn way up... all the way up.

Hungry, High & Seeing Things artwork and tracklisting:

"Solid Gold"

"High Price (For Peace Of Mind)"

"Easy 2 Love"

"Slow Motion"

Kiss Kiss Bang is a classic rock n’ roll quintet, born and bred in the heart of western Kentucky, from a powerhouse of a raw and electric modern slam band with monstrous guitars and Eagles-style vocals that carry near constant three part harmonies. Accompanied by a thundering rhythm section of groove running bass and wild n’ out, heavy hitting drums that act as a constant heartbeat to the already tight and locked in Bowling Green showmen, Kiss Kiss Bang have been one of the top tier, heavyweights of the local music scene for only a few years. A complete renovation from the ground up in 2018 changed not only the sound of the band, but the soul itself. Sharing stages with multiple national acts over the last couple of years have helped the young bloods get a little more long in the tooth, and wiser at just what it takes to not only get to the top, but fking stay there!

For further details, visit Kiss Kiss Bang on Facebook.